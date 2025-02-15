PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Shares Purchased by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 803,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,270 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises about 2.3% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned 2.68% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $20,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 858,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 348,777 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 114,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

