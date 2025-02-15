PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Cuts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 2.3% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,533,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,300,000 after purchasing an additional 70,057 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 495,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,086,000 after purchasing an additional 37,122 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM stock opened at $203.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $122.91 and a one year high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.6855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

