Penny Stocks To Research – February 13th

MGO Global, Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock, Edesa Biotech, Bolt Projects, and TeraWulf are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced, speculative stocks typically trading for under $5 per share in the US market. These stocks are often issued by small or micro-cap companies that have the potential for high volatility and are generally considered to be more risky investments compared to larger, more established companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

MGO Global (MGOL)

MGO Global, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGOL traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 682,634,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,177,664. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18. MGO Global has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 7.26.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock (AMOD)

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. operates as a blank check company. The company was founded on December 13, 2024 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Shares of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.58. 120,727,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,925,647. Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

Edesa Biotech (EDSA)

Edesa Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

Shares of Edesa Biotech stock traded up $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $3.21. 111,893,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,875,813. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.85. Edesa Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $5.99.

Bolt Projects (BSLK)

Bolt Projects stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.93. 224,620,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,300,646. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38. Bolt Projects has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $17.02.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of WULF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 27,987,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,244,574. TeraWulf has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53.

