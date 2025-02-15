P E Global LLC Has $261.93 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

P E Global LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,229,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,345 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 58.9% of P E Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. P E Global LLC owned about 1.37% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $261,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $123.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $124.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

