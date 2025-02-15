Orla Mining (OTCMKTS:ORRLF) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ORRLF – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.04 and last traded at $6.86. Approximately 548,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,400% from the average daily volume of 36,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.
Orla Mining Stock Down 1.7 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87.
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Orla Mining
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.