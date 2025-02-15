ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,443,300 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the January 15th total of 857,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14,433.0 days.

ORIX Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORXCF traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 221. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

