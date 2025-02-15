ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,443,300 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the January 15th total of 857,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14,433.0 days.
ORIX Trading Down 6.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ORXCF traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 221. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36.
About ORIX
