Oppenheimer Issues Pessimistic Forecast for IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Price

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.98% from the company’s current price.

IAC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of IAC in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IAC from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of IAC in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IAC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of IAC opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.26 and a beta of 1.32. IAC has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 287.4% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in IAC by 98.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in IAC by 408.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in IAC by 1,398.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

