Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.38 and traded as high as $26.34. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 10,174 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OVBC

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $124.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.39.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 12.37%.

Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the third quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.