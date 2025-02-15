Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Trading Up 17.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) were up 17.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 26,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 99,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Oceanic Iron Ore Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$22.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oceanic Iron Ore news, Director Christopher Ross Batalha bought 700,000 shares of Oceanic Iron Ore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. 107.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

