Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Shares Down 14.6% – Should You Sell?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) was down 14.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 136,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 102,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Oceanic Iron Ore Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceanic Iron Ore

In other Oceanic Iron Ore news, Director Christopher Ross Batalha purchased 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Insiders own 107.26% of the company’s stock.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

