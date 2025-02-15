Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Shares Down 14.6% – Should You Sell?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) was down 14.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 136,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 102,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Oceanic Iron Ore Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16.
Insider Buying and Selling at Oceanic Iron Ore
In other Oceanic Iron Ore news, Director Christopher Ross Batalha purchased 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Insiders own 107.26% of the company’s stock.
Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile
Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oceanic Iron Ore
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.