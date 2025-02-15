Oak Root LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Oak Root LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 1.1% of Oak Root LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Oak Root LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $8,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, MontVue Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $199.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $159.39 and a 1-year high of $207.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.16.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

