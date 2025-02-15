NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.15. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 2,800 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of $11.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.
NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.
