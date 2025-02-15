NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Trading Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.04 and last traded at $7.04. Approximately 49,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 22,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

NFI Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

