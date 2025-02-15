Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Shares Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 119.50 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.51). 5,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 13,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.50 ($1.55).

Nexus Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 123.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 129.83. The company has a market capitalization of £12.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Nexus Infrastructure alerts:

Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported GBX (30.60) (($0.39)) EPS for the quarter. Nexus Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 32.02% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Nexus Infrastructure plc will post 9.0100003 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nexus Infrastructure

Nexus is a leading provider of essential infrastructure solutions to the UK housebuilding sector through its operational business, Tamdown.

Tamdown provides a range of civil engineering and infrastructure services to the UK housebuilding sectors, with operations focused on the South-East of England and London.

Featured Articles

