Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 9,330 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,330 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 30,574.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 109,762 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,424,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 264,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $621,000.

Shares of IBMN stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0441 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

