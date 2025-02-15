Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 2,925 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 587.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IEMG opened at $54.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.35. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

