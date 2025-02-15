Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.5% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 22,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 89,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $19.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $19.52. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

