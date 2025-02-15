Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $2.42 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 545.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,478,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,834 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 11,235.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,007 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,514,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,202,000 after purchasing an additional 993,273 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,004,000 after purchasing an additional 852,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 976,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,309,000 after purchasing an additional 702,699 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RTX opened at $122.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.63. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $88.90 and a 12 month high of $132.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 70.99%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Vertical Research raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

