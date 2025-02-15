Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $16.26 Million Position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $16,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000.

NASDAQ UITB opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $48.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1528 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

