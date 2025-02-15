New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of W.W. Grainger worth $46,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.6% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 23.5% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 193,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,413,000 after purchasing an additional 36,892 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth $374,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $1,027.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,086.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,070.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $874.98 and a 52-week high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.04). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,280.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $990.00 to $1,215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,148.56.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

