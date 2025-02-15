New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 45,256 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,256 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Copart worth $40,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 24,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Activity at Copart

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $13,384,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $16,038,273.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,436,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,907,971.03. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 650,213 shares of company stock worth $39,199,813 in the last ninety days. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Read Our Latest Report on CPRT

Copart Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Copart stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.33. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.41.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Copart had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.