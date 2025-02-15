New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 41,870 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,870 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Capital One Financial worth $65,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 135.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on COF shares. HSBC upgraded Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.31.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $202.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $208.63. The company has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

