New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,581 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,581 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Cintas worth $55,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 341.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Cintas by 433.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas by 495.7% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $204.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.44. The company has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $152.77 and a 1-year high of $228.12.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.46.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

