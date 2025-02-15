New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,396 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Illinois Tool Works worth $49,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,370,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,321,000 after purchasing an additional 398,676 shares in the last quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 58,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $257.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.58. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.77 and a 52 week high of $279.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

