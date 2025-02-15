New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 56.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $264.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.64. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $238.85 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.73.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

