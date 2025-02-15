New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $8.84 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $595.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $558.58 and its 200-day moving average is $518.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.12 billion, a PE ratio of 92.91, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total value of $58,542.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,819.42. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $202,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,734. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,348 shares of company stock worth $3,587,582. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

