New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $7.03 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Danaher by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,241,000 after purchasing an additional 35,730 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in Danaher by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 12,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $277.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Danaher Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $206.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.96. The company has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.80 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $1,277,541.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,149.90. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

