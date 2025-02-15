New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $183.03 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $158.90 and a one year high of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $166.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.