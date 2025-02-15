NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.17%.

NetSol Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

NTWK stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.44. 19,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,566. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. The company has a market cap of $28.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $3.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NetSol Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

