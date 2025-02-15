Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Trading 1.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.75 and last traded at C$8.65. 37,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 63,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.55.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of C$250.82 million, a P/E ratio of -112.55 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.04.

Neo Performance Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently -525.33%.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

