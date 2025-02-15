Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading 2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.38 and last traded at $40.07. 3,006,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 10,544,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Nebius Group Stock Up 6.7 %

Nebius Group Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.05 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.11.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

