Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.93 EPS

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by ($1.93), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.83 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 13.66%.
NYSE NMM traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.03. 162,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.93. Navios Maritime Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.07.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 1.52%.
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.
