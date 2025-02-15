Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Trims Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $8,951,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $8,614,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2,348.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 339,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 325,435 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $6,812,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 622,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after acquiring an additional 125,849 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $26.55 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $27.11.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

