Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.38% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PNOV opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $784.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.46.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.