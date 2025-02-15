Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 60,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 37,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 13,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $68.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.86. The company has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.