National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $100.82 and last traded at $100.42, with a volume of 45199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Presto Industries

The firm has a market capitalization of $703.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.11 and its 200 day moving average is $82.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPK. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 1,362.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 7,414.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 22,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Featured Articles

