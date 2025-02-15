Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Short Interest Down 60.6% in January

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the January 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nascent Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NBIO opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. Nascent Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.19.

Nascent Biotech Company Profile

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.

