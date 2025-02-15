Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Short Interest Down 60.6% in January

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the January 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Nascent Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of NBIO opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. Nascent Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.19.
Nascent Biotech Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nascent Biotech
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/10 – 02/14
Receive News & Ratings for Nascent Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nascent Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.