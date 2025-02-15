Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Short Interest Down 60.6% in January

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2025

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIOGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the January 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nascent Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NBIO opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. Nascent Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.19.

Nascent Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nascent Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nascent Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.