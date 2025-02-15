Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Announces Earnings Results

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09, Zacks reports.

Nano Nuclear Energy Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NNE opened at $32.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87. Nano Nuclear Energy has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $48.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on NNE shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

