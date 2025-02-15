Nagarro (OTCMKTS:NGRRF) Stock Price Up 2% – Should You Buy?

Nagarro SE (OTCMKTS:NGRRF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $91.28 and last traded at $91.28. Approximately 16 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.46.

Nagarro Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.82.

About Nagarro

Nagarro SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital product engineering and technology solutions in North America, Central Europe, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides accelerated quality and test engineering; API and integration; application managed services; artificial intelligence, data and analytics; cloud, CRM, DevOps; digital experiences, insights, and ventures; ECM and portals; enterprise agile; enterprise architecture consulting; finops; identity and access management; innovation; low code; mobility solutions; products, resilience, and site reliability engineering; technical communications; and training services.

