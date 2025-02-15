Myriad Asset Management US LP Buys Shares of 11,416 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in NRG Energy by 74.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. This trade represents a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,191.68. The trade was a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $107.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.11 and its 200 day moving average is $91.30. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.42 and a 12-month high of $115.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

