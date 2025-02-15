MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Announces Earnings Results

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.39, Zacks reports. MVB Financial had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $46,180 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.57 million.

MVB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MVBF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.14. 27,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,375. MVB Financial has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $260.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

MVB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of MVB Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on MVBF

About MVB Financial

(Get Free Report)

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.