MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Announces Earnings Results

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.39, Zacks reports. MVB Financial had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $46,180 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.57 million.
Shares of MVBF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.14. 27,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,375. MVB Financial has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $260.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.89%.
MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.
