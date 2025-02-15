Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.45 and traded as high as $12.93. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund shares last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 52,061 shares changing hands.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 20,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

