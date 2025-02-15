Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,266 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.6 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

