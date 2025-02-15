Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A) Issues Earnings Results

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP.A remained flat at $58.11 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 748. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day moving average of $57.93.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.13%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.