Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in January

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Metallurgical Co. of China Price Performance
MLLUY stock remained flat at $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. Metallurgical Co. of China has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78.
Metallurgical Co. of China Company Profile
