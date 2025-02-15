Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in January

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Metallurgical Co. of China Price Performance

MLLUY stock remained flat at $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. Metallurgical Co. of China has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78.

Metallurgical Co. of China Company Profile

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company’s Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

