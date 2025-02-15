Members Trust Co Has $92.69 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Members Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 804,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,378 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.0% of Members Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Members Trust Co owned about 0.11% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $92,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,182,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IJR stock opened at $117.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.14.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

