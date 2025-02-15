Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.32 and traded as low as C$0.29. Mega Uranium shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 397,290 shares changing hands.
Mega Uranium Trading Up 1.7 %
The stock has a market cap of C$111.56 million, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.32.
Mega Uranium Company Profile
Mega Uranium Ltd., a uranium mining and investment company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown project located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.
