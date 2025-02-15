Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.2% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Mastercard by 5.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 205,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,523,000 after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,874,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $925,662,000 after purchasing an additional 241,297 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 24,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $618.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Mastercard from $605.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (up from $614.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $550.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.11.

MA stock opened at $564.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $518.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $576.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $534.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.68.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.89%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

