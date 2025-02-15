Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) Short Interest Down 20.2% in January

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the January 15th total of 98,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Massimo Group Price Performance

Shares of Massimo Group stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.03. 168,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,267. Massimo Group has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $125.38 million and a P/E ratio of 15.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Massimo Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Massimo Group stock. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Massimo Group Company Profile

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels.

