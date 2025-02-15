Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 65 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $673.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $709.01 and a 200-day moving average of $900.22. The stock has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $642.00 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.86 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

